Caleb Williams' connection with Bears rookie Colston Loveland beginning to heat up
The Chicago Bears selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to give second-year quarterback Caleb Williams another lethal target in coach Ben Johnson's offense.
However, Loveland was sidelined for the offseason workout program while he recovered from shoulder surgery, and it delayed the duo's ability to develop chemistry.
Indeed, it was frustrating for Bears fans who were waiting for the traditional offseason updates of high-flying catches and budding on-field friendships between their QB and prized first-rounder. But, patience is a virtue.
Williams and Loveland have become fast friends at training camp. They're developing the connection the Chicago Bears envisioned when Loveland's name was called, including during Saturday's practice, when Williams hit Loveland for a TD on the first
Loveland finished the 2024 season with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in a Michigan offense that didn't feature all of his playmaking traits. That won't be the case in Chicago, where the Bears are expected to use him much like Johnson deployed Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions.
We'll get our first look at Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, and the rest of the Chicago Bears skill players during their 2025 preseason debut on August 10 against the Miami Dolphins (if Ben Johnson plays his starters).