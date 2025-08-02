Bear Digest

Caleb Williams' connection with Bears rookie Colston Loveland beginning to heat up

All signs are pointing to Caleb Williams targeting Colston Loveland an awful lot during his rookie season.

Bryan Perez

David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears selected former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to give second-year quarterback Caleb Williams another lethal target in coach Ben Johnson's offense.

However, Loveland was sidelined for the offseason workout program while he recovered from shoulder surgery, and it delayed the duo's ability to develop chemistry.

Indeed, it was frustrating for Bears fans who were waiting for the traditional offseason updates of high-flying catches and budding on-field friendships between their QB and prized first-rounder. But, patience is a virtue.

Williams and Loveland have become fast friends at training camp. They're developing the connection the Chicago Bears envisioned when Loveland's name was called, including during Saturday's practice, when Williams hit Loveland for a TD on the first

Loveland finished the 2024 season with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in a Michigan offense that didn't feature all of his playmaking traits. That won't be the case in Chicago, where the Bears are expected to use him much like Johnson deployed Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions.

We'll get our first look at Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, and the rest of the Chicago Bears skill players during their 2025 preseason debut on August 10 against the Miami Dolphins (if Ben Johnson plays his starters).

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with tight end (84) Colston Loveland
David Banks-Imagn Images

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

