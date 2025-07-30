Bears QB Caleb Williams has always been viewed as a good athlete. And it may be on display in 2025.

Caleb Williams displays new wrinkle in Ben Johnson's offense at Bears training camp
Caleb Williams' arm talent has never been a concern. It's one of the main reasons why the Chicago Bears selected him with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what's gone under the radar is his dual-threat ability as a runner, which coach Ben Johnson appears ready to take advantage of in 2025.
Check out this training camp clip of Williams keeping the ball on a designed run that results in a touchdown. And take notice of his lead blocker: rookie first-round pick, Colston Loveland.
This is a fun twist on what should be a fun Chicago Bears offense in 2025.
After a rough start to training camp, Caleb Williams seems to be settling in nicely and taking to Johnson's tough-love style. Reports of Williams connecting with Rome Odunze and Loveland at a higher rate in recent practices are a good sign, and now that we're seeing the former Heisman Trophy winner using his legs to make plays, it suggests there is no ceiling on his upside in 2025.
"I think as of right now I think I'm rolling," Williams said. "I'm pretty smooth with it as of right now."
We'll get our first look at Caleb Williams in action during the Chicago Bears' preseason opener on August 10 against the Miami Dolphins. And even then, the highs and lows of summer football shouldn't be taken too seriously.
Instead, it's the breadcrumbs like this practice highlight that are foreshadowing a year of Bears football that we haven't seen in quite some time.