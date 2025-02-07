Caleb Williams gets disrespected in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting despite historic Bears season
Caleb Williams had the best rookie season of any quarterback in Chicago Bears history.
The voters for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award weren't as impressed.
Not only did Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels win the award instead, Williams finished dead last among all players who received votes.
According to AP senior NFL writer Rob Maaddi, the Bears rookie received just two fifth-place votes on the 50 ballots submitted for the award.
Williams received fewer votes than both Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Daniels received 49 out of 50 first-place votes, running away with the award. Fellow rookie quarterback of the Denver Broncos Bo Nix finished third, and New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye finished seventh.
Williams finished with more passing yards, more passing touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Maye, who received three third-place votes.
The disrespect in award voting should be strong motivation for Williams to come back with a vengeance in year two, ready to set the league ablaze with Ben Johnson at the helm.
Johnson was voted top assistant coach of the year at NFL Honors, beating out Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores (2nd) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (3rd).
