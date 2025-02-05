Caleb Williams won't win NFL Rookie of the Year, but he did win this impressive award
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a rookie season worth celebrating. He won't win the NFL's Rookie of the Year, as it's a foregone conclusion Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will take home that hardware. But he did land an off-the-field award that's pretty cool.
Williams was named GQ's most stylish football player in 2024.
Williams' style has never been in question. In fact, his fashion choices were a source of unfair criticism and jokes during the 2024 NFL Draft season.
Who's laughing now.
Williams' on-field performance was nothing to laugh at, either. He finished his first season with the NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception and re-wrote every major Bears rookie passing record.
Williams completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in Year 1, and led the Bears on several late-game comebacks that in an alternate universe with a competent head coach would've resulted in a handful of signature wins, including Week 8's showdown against Daniels that the Bears lost on a last-second improbable and ridiculous Hail Mary.
Yeah, Williams out-dueled Daniels, but no one wants to talk about that.
Now, football fans have no choice but to acknowledge Caleb Williams isn't just a stylish dude; he's the most stylish dude in the NFL.
And while the 'Most Stylish Football Player of 2024' isn't the award Bears fans were hoping for from Williams, at least it's something.
