Caleb Williams won't win NFL Rookie of the Year, but he did win this impressive award

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams won't win any NFL awards after his fine rookie season, but he did take home one off-field award that's worth acknowledging.

Bryan Perez

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a rookie season worth celebrating. He won't win the NFL's Rookie of the Year, as it's a foregone conclusion Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will take home that hardware. But he did land an off-the-field award that's pretty cool.

Williams was named GQ's most stylish football player in 2024.

Williams' style has never been in question. In fact, his fashion choices were a source of unfair criticism and jokes during the 2024 NFL Draft season.

Who's laughing now.

Williams' on-field performance was nothing to laugh at, either. He finished his first season with the NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception and re-wrote every major Bears rookie passing record.

Williams completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in Year 1, and led the Bears on several late-game comebacks that in an alternate universe with a competent head coach would've resulted in a handful of signature wins, including Week 8's showdown against Daniels that the Bears lost on a last-second improbable and ridiculous Hail Mary.

Yeah, Williams out-dueled Daniels, but no one wants to talk about that.

Now, football fans have no choice but to acknowledge Caleb Williams isn't just a stylish dude; he's the most stylish dude in the NFL.

And while the 'Most Stylish Football Player of 2024' isn't the award Bears fans were hoping for from Williams, at least it's something.

