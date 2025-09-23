Caleb Williams keeps Chicago Bears' hopes alive in competitive NFC North
The Chicago Bears avoided the dreaded 0-3 start thanks to a breakout performance by Caleb Williams in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. That's the good news.
The bad news? They're still in last place in the NFC North entering Week 4.
But it could be a lot worse.
Sure, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings also won in Week 3, but the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns, creating a logjam in the NFC North as the first month of the season comes to an end.
Here are the NFC North Standings entering Week 4:
1. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
2. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)
3. Detroit Lions (2-1)
4. Chicago Bears (1-2)
Sure, the Bears are in fourth place, but they've scored more points this season than the first-place Packers (76 to 64). Maybe they're not as far away from Green Bay as many have assumed.
The Bears' offensive arrival in Week 3 came at a perfect point in Chicago's season. With the Las Vegas Raiders on deck, the Bears have a great chance to have a two-game winning streak going into their bye.
The Chicago Bears could very easily be 3-2 in the blink of an eye, and the 2025 NFL season -- and an opportunity to make noise in the NFC North -- is very much back in the fold.