Bear Digest

Caleb Williams keeps Chicago Bears' hopes alive in competitive NFC North

The Chicago Bears' hopes of competing for an NFC North crown stayed alive after Week 3's huge win over the Cowboys.

Bryan Perez

David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears avoided the dreaded 0-3 start thanks to a breakout performance by Caleb Williams in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. That's the good news.

The bad news? They're still in last place in the NFC North entering Week 4.

But it could be a lot worse.

Sure, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings also won in Week 3, but the Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns, creating a logjam in the NFC North as the first month of the season comes to an end.

Here are the NFC North Standings entering Week 4:

1. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

3. Detroit Lions (2-1)

4. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Sure, the Bears are in fourth place, but they've scored more points this season than the first-place Packers (76 to 64). Maybe they're not as far away from Green Bay as many have assumed.

The Bears' offensive arrival in Week 3 came at a perfect point in Chicago's season. With the Las Vegas Raiders on deck, the Bears have a great chance to have a two-game winning streak going into their bye.

The Chicago Bears could very easily be 3-2 in the blink of an eye, and the 2025 NFL season -- and an opportunity to make noise in the NFC North -- is very much back in the fold.

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News