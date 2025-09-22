Caleb Williams on pace to make Chicago Bears history in 2025 after huge Week 3 game
Caleb Williams had himself a day against the Dallas Cowboys in the Chicago Bears' Week 3 victory, the first of the season and the first of Ben Johnson's career as Bears head coach.
Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns (zero interceptions!), bringing his season total to 715 yards, seven touchdowns and one INT.
Through three games, Williams sits atop the NFL (alongside Aaron Rodgers) in touchdown passes, although Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) play on Monday Night Football and each enter the game with six touchdown passes.
Regardless, Williams' performance on Sunday advanced his 2025 season projected passing totals to a historic pace. At this rate, Caleb Williams will become the first Chicago Bear to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a season.
Williams' current pace has him finishing 2025 with 4,051 yards. He's on track to throw 39 touchdowns, too, which would also be a Bears' single-season record.
The Bears' offense looked great against the Cowboys. Ben Johnson's system took center stage, and Williams orchestrated it perfectly. Rome Odunze looked like an alpha WR1 -- again -- and Luther Burden III announced his arrival with the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
But it's Williams who deserves all the flowers on the Bears' first Victory Monday of 2025. And if he crosses the 4,000-yard passing threshold in 2025, Chicago might build a statue of him outside Soldier Field.