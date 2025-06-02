Caleb Williams projected to 'propel' Bears to division title and playoff run
Contrary to popular opinion, Caleb Williams had a really good rookie year for the Chicago Bears. He ended his first season with one of the best years a quarterback ever had in franchise history, putting up 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while cycling through three different offensive coordinators and two head coaches. Oh, and he only set an NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception by a rookie.
That's why it's not surprising to see Williams top a list of young players who can vastly improve their teams in 2025.
Jeffri Chadiha, a senior writer for NFL.com, picked eight such players whose development could propel their teams forward, and Williams landed at the top spot.
"The Bears quarterback heads into Year 2 with plenty of reasons to believe better days are coming. His new coach, Ben Johnson, is one of the most innovative minds in football. Bears general manager Ryan Poles retooled the interior of an offensive line that was largely responsible for a league-high 68 sacks and added two more pass-catchers in the draft (tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III) to an already deep group of skill players."
He's right on all accounts. GM Ryan Poles went all-in on putting the necessary talent and coaching staff around Williams to give him the best chance at living up to his generational billing, but the most important component was the hiring of Ben Johnson.
Johnson, who oversaw a Top-5 offense three years in a row in Detroit, already has experience taking an underperforming former first-overall pick and turning him into a legitimate MVP contender. That was quarterback Jared Goff, and as good as he's been, most analysts see Williams as having a significantly higher ceiling.
Chadiha concludes his assessment of Williams by declaring the NFC North division crown there for Chicago's taking if Williams develops well in his sophomore season, as well as a deep postseason run.
Not only is that not 'crazy', but I would also say it's very likely if Williams does indeed deliver on his generational upside.
Bears players and coaches still need to prove themselves on the field, including Williams and Johnson. There are no guarantees in the NFL, especially not for quarterbacks and head coaches. But the stars appear to be aligning for this long-suffering franchise.
Chicago's shameful history of never having a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, something every other franchise has done, could be coming to an end in 2025.
Once WIlliams hits that milestone, the sky is truly the limit.