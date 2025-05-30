NFL veteran makes eye-opening comparison between Caleb Williams and a QB legend
Not many people can say they've played 20 years in the National Football League, but tight end Marcedes Lewis is one of them. While he spent most of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lewis played in Green Bay for five years before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Of those two seasons, just one was spent with Caleb Williams, but apparently that was all the 20-year veteran needed to see from the rookie to compare him to an NFL legend and Williams' favorite quarterback growing up: future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While on a recent episode of Up & Adams, Lewis was asked by host Kay Adams about Caleb Williams, and Lewis said that he could see similarities to the all-time great. Listen to his full remarks below.
That's some glowing praise for Williams and its well-deserved, too. In fact, Aaron Rodgers was a popular pro comparison for Williams as he was going through the draft process last year. That's not to say that Williams will be Rodgers' equal in terms of accolades, but the similarities between the two players is hard to ignore.
As Lewis says, the playstyle, mindset, and demeanor of Rodgers, and his ability to take over a game, are all things he saw in Williams as a teammate. He also mentioned having the right work ethic, such as taking notes during meetings, something that is critical for young quarterbacks finding their way in the NFL.
As outsiders, Bears fans could also see some of these things show up on the field, especially the ability to take over games. Multiple times in 2024, Williams led the Bears on a potential game-winning drive only to see victory slip away due to myriad issues: from defensive failures to coaching malpractice.
Finally, in Week 18 and against none other than the Green Bay Packers, it all came together and Williams handed Chicago their first win against Green Bay in six years.
If Lewis is right and Williams is indeed the kind of leader and passer that Rodgers was, then the future in Chicago is brighter than it's been in decades.