Chicago Bears projected to contend for NFC North crown in 2025
Most NFL analysts expected the NFC North to be a tough division in 2024, but no one expected it to field three playoff squads with double-digit wins. That dominance is expected to carry over into 2025 according to a recent ranking of divisions by Bleacher Report, which has the NFC Noth as the second-best division, behind only the AFC West.
"In his second year, [Caleb Williams] could become the Bears' first quarterback to throw for 4,000-plus yards," Moe Moton wrote, "and Chicago will also field a potent ground attack with its revamped offensive line."
Bears may hit their stride at just the right time
The Detroit Lions, the defending division champs, and the Minnesota Vikings are primed for major regressions: the Lions lost both of their star coordinators and play-callers, including the double-whammy of seeing offensive guru Ben Johnson take a job with a division rival, and the Vikings will be turning to an unproven rookie quarterback. Both teams could still reach double-digit wins again, but it doesn't seem likely.
What about the Packers? They're not mentioned by Moton, and that's probably because they have the vibes of a team stuck in neutral. They're a well-coached team with enough talent to win more than they lose, but they were fringe playoff contenders at best last year, and they didn't make any roster additions that move the needle for 2025.
That leaves the Bears, the sole NFC North team that's not expected to regress or stall. The hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach has catapulted the Bears into 'dark horse' playoff contender status, and early reports of a good, working relationship with Williams is just adding fuel to the fire.
This is a potential alignment of the planets, so to speak, for Chicago if 2025 goes as expected. That would include both the Lions and Vikings regressing to hover around .500 and the Packers staying right where they've been. If the Bears live up to the hype, not only is an 11-to-12-win season on the table, but that would likely be enough to claim the division crown.