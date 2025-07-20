Caleb Williams reports to Bears training camp ahead of schedule
The long wait of summer is just about over for Chicago Bears fans. The rookies, including all three second-rounders with freshly inked contracts, reported to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday. The veteran players are due to arrive on Tuesday, and then camp can begin. Some players, however, are ahead of schedule. Quarterback Caleb Williams is already present and accounted for, according to the Chicago Bears' X (formerly Twitter) account.
It's a small gesture from Williams to show up to work three days early, but an important one, nonetheless. Williams is expected to be the leader of this franchise, and good leaders lead by example. While his work ethic was never seriously in question, it's inspiring for other players to see their quarterback showing initiative like this.
It will also be good for Williams' career development. 2025 may be just his second season in the NFL, but for Williams, it could already be a make-or-break year. GM Ryan Poles has made his quarterback the focal point of this entire offseason. Every move has been calibrated with Williams' development in mind, from the hiring of an offensive guru as head coach to a massive investment in the offensive line.
It won't be the end of his career if Williams continues to struggle in 2025, but it will make it very hard to believe that he can be the franchise quarterback he was billed to be. He has a better roster around him than most NFL quarterbacks and a head coach who ran one of the most explosive offenses in the league for the last three years. Excuses for poor play this season will be few and far between.
Ideally, Williams starts of training camp strong and gives fans and analysts plenty of highlight-worthy plays, and showing up early is a good first step towards that. Momentum is very real in the NFL, and a good start in July can lead to good things in September and beyond.