Chicago Bears' receiving corps ranked among NFL's best for 2025
With the exception of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, NFL quarterbacks need a great receiving corps in order to succeed, regardless of how talented the quarterback may be. And even those two each had one of the three greatest tight ends of all time to throw to. So it has to be encouraging for Bears fans to see how high the NFL world is on the Chicago Bears' group of pass catchers, and the overall offense, too.
In a recent ranking from Pro Football Focus that included any potential pass catcher (receivers, tight ends, and running backs), PFF's Trevor Sikkema ranked the Bears at 9th overall, five spots behind the Detroit Lions, three behind the Minnesota Vikings, but twelve places higher than Green Bay.
About the Bears, Sikkema wrote: The Bears ranked in the top five of my receiving corps rankings going into 2024, which proved to be too high for a unit that went on to rank 27th in PFF receiving grade. However, much of the team's struggles stemmed from a rookie quarterback and a bad offensive coaching staff. Chicago retained its core receivers —DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet— and added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to the mix while parting ways with Keenan Allen.
While the ranking feels a touch low for me (I would have put Chicago ahead of the Rams and Dolphins, who were ranked 8th and 7th, respectively), landing in the Top 10 still proves the confidence that analysts have in this group, even coming off a 5-12 season. They and the Dolphins were the only teams to appear in the Top 10 that didn't make the playoffs last year.
Before the 2024 season, rookie receiver Rome Odunze joked that he, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen were in a race to get to 1,000 yards first. It was playful banter that ended up an embarrassing 'gotcha' moment when not one of them reached that mark. However, such a race feels like a real possibility now with the additions made by GM Ryan Poles this offseason. I wouldn't be surprised to see both Moore and Odunze hit 1,000 yards, and Cole Kmet might get close.
The sky's the limit for this group of pass catchers, and it bodes extremely well for a Caleb Williams breakout season.