Caleb Williams sends strong message to Green Bay Packers fans on Topps trading card
A lucky collector is going to open a one-of-a-kind Caleb Williams football card that clearly states his disdain for a division rival.
The young quarterback appeared with Chicago Bears legend Jim McMahon in a commercial for the collectables company Topps, where the Super Bowl champion helps him work on his card signature.
In the ad, Williams signed one of his football cards with the words "Green Bay sucks" followed by his initials and jersey number.
Topps confirmed on social media that the card is real and available in packs.
The person who pulls the card could fetch a pretty penny from Bears fans who want to own the rare keepsake from their quarterback.
Topps, which is owned by Fanatics, does not yet have licensing rights for the NFL, so the card doesn't include the words "Bears" or "Packers" anywhere on it, and the team logos are not visible.
Williams broke Chicago's 11 game losing streak against the Packers with the win on January 5, and was a blocked field goal away from sweeping Green Bay this season.
Fans want to see him continue to back up the trash talk with strong performances against the NFC North foe that's dominated the rivalry in recent years.
