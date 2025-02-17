PFF builds Chicago Bears’ perfect offseason featuring two stud offensive linemen
The Chicago Bears offseason needs to be all about rebuilding the offensive line for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson.
That means Ryan Poles may need to double down on the top options available in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus put together what a dream offseason would look like for the Bears, and it has Poles doing just that.
First, it's signing the top offensive lineman on the market with Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith.
Then, it's drafting the top offensive line prospect entering the NFL, using the 10th overall pick on Will Campbell from LSU.
Smith would give the Bears a bonafide stud at the right guard spot to make up for Poles' previous free agent mistake of Nate Davis.
He's expected to get a contract north of $20 million per year, but the Bears have the salary cap space and the glaring need to fill.
Campbell is projected to be the first offensive lineman taken in the upcoming draft, with some mock drafts having him go as early as fourth overall to the New England Patriots.
The question is where exactly he's going to line up in the NFL. He's been a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, but some scouts see him as a guard at the next level because of his shorter arms.
Chicago needs more stud offensive linemen regardless of where they line up. Campbell could be an upgrade over Braxton Jones at left tackle, or he could be a plug-and-play starter at left guard to replace Teven Jenkins.
Smith and Campbell could give the Bears a major makeover up front that puts their young quarterback and new head coach in a much better position to succeed in 2025.
