Cam Jurgens contract extension shows value in Chicago Bears' signing of Drew Dalman
Just days before the 2025 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of another piece of business, signing standout center Cam Jurgens to a 4-year deal worth $68 million.
Jurgens has earned every penny of this contract, having to step in for a future Hall of Famer following the retirement of Jason Kelce, and then serving as the linchpin of Philly's dominant offensive line on their run to a Super Bowl championship. While this is obviously good news for Eagles fans, Chicago Bears fans also have reason to celebrate.
One of Chicago's marquee signings in free agency this year was center Drew Dalman, who inked a 3-year $42 million deal with the Bears. Dalman was a coveted free agent, ending 2024 as the fourth-highest graded center by Pro Football Focus. Still, paying him $14 million per year on average was seen by some as an overpay.
That's no longer the case. Dalman went from second to third on the list of highest-paid centers, and he's likely going to fall even further in the coming weeks and months.
Tyler Linderbaum, the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, is now eligible for an extension, and he's absolutely going to get one. Connor McGovern (Buffalo Bills) is playing on the last year of his deal and could be getting an extension soon. Then there's Detroit's Frank Ragnow, who is arguably the best center in football. He has just two years left on his deal and, at age 29, you can bet he's going to want to cash in big one last time.
Even if Dalman's contract was an overpay at the time, it won't be for much longer. By this time next year, he may not even be one of the top five highest-paid players at his position. And if he can once again be one of the five best centers in football, that's incredible value.
