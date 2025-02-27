Chicago Bears 2025 free agency plan hits major setback as Trey Smith receives franchise tag
The Chicago Bears' 2025 free agency plan just got blown to shreds.
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, who's long been viewed as the Bears' free-agency priority since the 2024 season neared its conclusion.
Momentum surrounding the Chiefs re-signing Smith began to build over the last few days, but the franchise tag, which guarantees Smith a salary in the top-five of his position in 2025, hasn't been viewed as a realistic option for Kansas City.
So much for that.
With the sizable growth in the 2025 NFL salary cap, the Chiefs found a way to make Trey Smith's next contract work, and it's a shot to the gut for Bears GM Ryan Poles.
Chicago Bears' 2025 free-agency plan just got complicated
With Trey Smith off the market, Poles and the Bears will go back to the drawing board to determine the best way to improve an offensive line that surrendered an NFL-high 68 sacks in 2024.
Perhaps that means re-signing Teven Jenkins, the oft-injured but undoubtedly talented former Bears' second-round pick. It could mean more attention (and money) thrown at Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman. Or, maybe it means Poles will do whatever it takes to make sure Chicago lands Will Campbell (OL, LSU) in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Smith returning to the Chiefs is a bummer. But the Chicago Bears still have a massive opportunity to upgrade the offensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft.
