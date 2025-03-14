Chicago Bears' 2025 free agency signings keep earning rave reviews from experts
The rave reviews for the Chicago Bears and the job GM Ryan Poles has done this offseason continue pouring in.
In a new ranking of every NFL team's free agency moves, the Bears checked in at No. 2 behind only the Washington Commanders.
"The Bears' No.1. priority for Year 2 of Caleb Williams under Ben Johnson was shoring up the offensive line for both improved pass protection and run blocking," The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote. "Mission accomplished with three new fine interior starters. They also got some pop for their defensive front with Odeyingbo and Jarrett."
The Bears earned an 'A' for their efforts, which has become a common theme since trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and signing center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency.
"The history of the city and in this building, the type of players, the type of coaches, the type of people that have been in this building, it's special," Odeyingbo said Thursday. "And then to be able to do it in a city like Chicago that loves their football and loves their teams, it's an exciting opportunity.
The Bears' upgrades along the interior of the offensive line have the buzz around this team and its potential in 2025 at an all-time high. It began with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach, and the momentum toward playoff expectations has only gotten stronger.
With Caleb Williams entering his second season and a much stronger on- and off-field supporting cast, we may finally see what a playoff run looks like in late December in Chicago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —