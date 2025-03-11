Chicago Bears listed among biggest winners of Day 1 of 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears made good on their word to be active and aggressive in 2025 NFL free agency. General manager Ryan Poles has maintained his focus on the trenches, agreeing to terms with center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on Day 1 of the legal negotiation period.
All three additions are expected to start and play key roles for the Bears in 2025 and have been generally praised as strong moves by Poles.
In fact, Sports Illustrated named the Chicago Bears one of the winners from Day 1 of free agency.
"It’s possible to remake an offensive line in one offseason. But I think that the mistake we’re making here is equating Chicago’s free-agency (and trade season) splurge on Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney to the Detroit Lions’ roster build because of Ben Johnson," Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr wrote. "No team can match heft with Detroit and Johnson knows this. But, Johnson can aid in the development of the quarterback by sealing up the interior of the offensive line with heady veterans who are, at the very least, going to understand the fundamentals of how to call and set protections.
"During the moments when the complicated matter was removed from Caleb Williams’s plate last season, he looked like a quasar; a total phenom. The more plate-clearing for Williams, the better."
Bears fans agree. Day 1 was a resounding success. Had Poles only signed Drew Dalman, the fanbase would've been happy. Adding a true three-technique to Dennis Allen's defense and a legitimate edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat is like throwing multiple cherries on top.
And it's still only the first day!
Remember: the Bears still have plenty of salary cap space to add depth pieces on offense (perhaps a wide receiver and backup running back) as well as more depth along the offensive line.
And don't forget an even bigger point: Ryan Poles has three selections in the first 50 picks of the 2025 NFL draft.
Get used to seeing the Chicago Bears rated as big winners this offseason, because they are.