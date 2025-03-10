4 takeaways from the Chicago Bears signing Grady Jarrett in 2025 NFL free agency
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles isn't messing around in 2025 NFL free agency.
Poles promised Bears fans that he'd upgrade the offensive line this offseason. He's checked every box, adding Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and on the first day of free agency, Drew Dalman.
He also preached upgrading the trenches in general, and he's provided defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with two critical upgrades along the defensive line in edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett just hours after agreeing to terms with Dalman.
Jarrett, in particular, should have Bears fans really excited.
Grady Jarrett provides Bears with a true three-technique
It's been a while since the Bears had a legitimate three-tech who can bust through the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket with speed and quickness. Jarrett is that guy.
A squatty 6-foot, 288 pounds, Jarrett has 36.5 career sacks and nearly 500 tackles. He'll combine with Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter to give opposing offensive lines fits.
Jarrett remains a disruptive presence at 31 years old
I get it. Players who are north of 30 years old and getting $43.5 million seems risky, but Jarrett is aging well. He's been a healthy player, starting all 17 games in three of the last four seasons, and assuming he settles into a rotation with Dexter and Billings, the Bears are in a unique position to preserve his legs.
Jarrett has long been considered one of the NFL's better defensive tackles. Had he been on the list unrestricted free agents in the build-up to free agency, he undoubtedly would've been at or near the top of Bears fans' wish lists.
Jarrett is an unexpected addition who finally offers this defense a three-tech fans can get excited about.
Bears' defensive tackle rotation is no joke
As noted above, Jarrett joins an already-established defensive tackle room that features Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings. Jarrett is the most natural pass-rusher of the group and combines with Billings to give the Bears a revolving pair of defensive linemen who will give fits to opposing offensive lines.
Grady Jarrett gives Bears more NFL draft flexibility
Every free agency transaction comes back to the 2025 NFL Draft, and in the case of Grady Jarrett's addition, the Bears now have even more flexibility in the early rounds.
Ryan Poles doesn't have to force an interior defensive lineman in the early rounds, although it's a position group that likely still ranks high on his draft board because of Jarrett's age.
The Bears' defensive line appears set for at least the next few seasons with Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, Grady Jarrett, and Dayo Odeyingbo. Sure, Poles could snag a young stud pass rusher in the first round, but he clearly doesn't have to.
If Mason Graham (DL, Michigan) slips to No. 10? Yep, Poles could make him the pick. But he doesn't have to now that Jarrett is in place, and that's a very powerful position for any general manager to be in.