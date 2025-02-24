Chicago Bears 2025 free agency target dubbed one of offseason's biggest risk-reward players
The Chicago Bears will leave no stone unturned in their quest to enhance the offensive line this offseason. GM Ryan Poles is expected to make a substantial offer to Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, but he will face stiff competition for the top free-agent offensive lineman.
Where there’s competition, there’s always the risk of losing out, so Poles needs a solid Plan B (and C and D) to ensure Caleb Williams has a quality O-line in 2025.
One free-agent offensive lineman that deserves Poles and the Bears' attention is Mekhi Becton, the massive guard from the Philadelphia Eagles, who revitalized his career with the Super Bowl champions after struggling as a first-round pick with the New York Jets.
Part of the reason why Becton failed in New York was injuries. He could never stay healthy, which makes his free agency outlook complicated.
A team willing to invest big money into Becton is taking a leap of faith that injuries are behind him, which is why Becton landed on a list of six free agents who carry the most risk and reward.
"The upside to signing Becton is tremendous," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "If he really has found his calling as a guard, he could help solidify an offensive interior for the next decade. He's shown that he can play at a high level and now carries Super Bowl experience.
"However, Becton's poor play before 2024 and his noteworthy injury history can't be ignored. Yes, he was mostly healthy this past season and played extremely well. However, he was surrounded by a top-notch offensive line and a masterful line coach in Philly's Jeff Stoutland."
According to Spotrac, Mekhi Becton's projected market value is $10.2 million per year; he's predicted to receive a four-year, $40.9 million deal.
That's a significant amount of money to invest in a player with only two healthy seasons on his record. Considering he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 363 pounds, the long-term impact of his previous lower-leg injuries is even more worrisome.
Still, the Chicago Bears may find themselves in a tight spot during free agency. They need to emerge from the spending spree with at least one or two new starters on the offensive line. If they miss out on the Trey Smith and Drew Dalman (center, Atlanta Falcons) bids, signing a player like Becton becomes a more viable option, even if it's out of desperation.
