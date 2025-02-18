Chicago Bears' 2025 free-agent wide receiver target expected to avoid franchise tag
As the 2025 NFL free agency period approaches, the Chicago Bears have several positions that need attention. The offensive line is their top priority, and the defense could also benefit from another edge rusher.
There's also a glaring need at wide receiver, where Keenan Allen is expected to depart after one ho-hum season with the Bears. That leaves only DJ Moore and Rome Odunze atop the depth chart, and they'll need some help.
One wide receiver that GM Ryan Poles is likely eyeing is Chris Godwin, the talented but frequently injured star from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it seemed uncertain whether Godwin would be permitted to hit the open market or if he would be given the franchise tag.
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bears may get a shot at landing him after all.
"While sources told ESPN that the Bucs very much want Godwin back and they'll do what it takes to make this happen, it won't be on a franchise tag," Laine wrote. "They used the tag as a placeholder the last time Godwin was a free agent (in 2022), and they used it on him in 2021, so this would be his third time being tagged—therefore it would have to be a 144 percent raise, and I'm told there is 'no chance' of that happening. They'll do what it takes to re-sign him as a free agent."
Chris Godwin would be a great addition to the Bears as long as the price is right
Godwin is undeniably one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL and was even used as a player comp for Rome Odunze in some 2024 NFL Draft analysis. However, his injury history is a significant concern that cannot be overlooked.
Godwin dislocated his ankle in October, following a torn ACL in December 2021. Over the past six years, he has only completed a full season once, but when he’s on the field, he is a dynamic playmaker. Hence, the temptation to sign him.
Still, at 28 years old and all that wear and tear, the Chicago Bears have to be careful not to overpay.
According to Spotrac, Chris Godwin's projected market value will be $22.5 million per season, which would likely exceed the Bears' budget. However, I find it hard to believe that any team would be willing to spend that much on a receiver recovering from a serious injury.
If Godwin's market value declines or if he's compelled to sign a one-year prove-it deal, the Chicago Bears will definitely be contenders, especially now that he won't be receiving the franchise tag.
