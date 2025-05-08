Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason upgrades put more pressure on Caleb Williams to deliver
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has had a dream offseason heading into his second year in the NFL.
Few teams have made as many upgrades around their quarterback as the Bears have done since before the start of free agency. Williams was gifted three (maybe four) new starting offensive linemen, a blue-chip pass-catching tight end, a first-round-worthy wide receiver, and a clear runway for his 2024 NFL Draft classmate, Rome Odunze, to evolve into a go-to-guy.
And let's not forget his new head coach and offensive mastermind, Ben Johnson.
In some ways, the 2025 offseason has been the silver lining in what was an otherwise forgettable rookie year in 2024. Sure, Williams was fine -- his end-of-year stats were actually very impressive -- but the Bears only won five games, and he was sacked a league-high 68 times in the process.
Add the fact that the quarterback who was selected one pick after him, Jayden Daniels, enjoyed arguably the greatest rookie season ever by a QB, and Williams' first year was viewed by most as a disappointment.
Again, silver linings, right?
General manager Ryan Poles knows what's riding on Williams's success. It's not only his job that's on the line; the next decade of Bears football -- its success or failure -- depends on No. 18 meeting expectations.
All signs point toward Williams meeting those expectations in 2025. In fact, NFL.com listed him among 10 second-year players headed for a breakout season this year.
"Williams is coming off an up-and-down rookie campaign, as he often had to navigate behind an offensive line that struggled to protect him. Even in those circumstances, Williams showed off his playmaking ability, setting franchise rookie records for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns during a season in which the Bears fired their offensive coordinator and head coach," NFL.com's Marc Ross wrote."
"Just four months after the rough end to his first season, things feel entirely different around the quarterback. The Bears hired an exceptional offensive play-caller in head coach Ben Johnson, retooled the offensive line and drafted dynamic playmakers in TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III. With better protection and a head coach who has a record of building explosive offenses, Williams is set up to fully realize his potential."
Williams entered the NFL with a generational scouting report. He was the most sought-after quarterback prospect to enter the league since Andrew Luck, and while he was overshadowed by Daniels in 2024, his ceiling remains higher than any first-round quarterback in recent memory.
Williams finished last season with 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions despite playing under an incompetent offensive coaching staff and behind an offensive line that was fit for the UFL.
That won't be the case in 2025, and it's time for Williams to make good on the promise to restore the Chicago Bears' winning ways.