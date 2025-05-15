Chicago Bears 2025 Schedule: Game-by-game win-loss predictions
The Chicago Bears 2025 schedule is here, and it's time to go through every game and predict the winner.
The Bears won't have an easy road to the playoffs in 2025, but if the year unfolds the way I predict below, Chicago will have a good shot at a wild-card berth.
Here's how every game could unfold during the 2025 NFL season.
Week 1: vs. Vikings, Monday, Sept. 8
The Chicago Bears kick off their season in style at home under the lights against the J.J. McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings.
Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson will be challenged by the Vikings' aggressive defense, and we may not see as many points in Johnson's debut that we're hoping for, but Dennis Allen and Chicago's defense will do their part to frustrate McCarthy and lead the Bears to an impressive early-season win.
Bears 20 Vikings 17
Week 2: at Lions, Sunday, Sept. 14
As much as I'd love for Johnson to begin his rivalry against the Lions with a victory, it would be foolish to predict Chicago winning in Detroit so early in their new-look season. I do think this game will be a hard-fought game, and we don't really know how the Lions will respond to two new coordinators early in the season. But to keep this as realistic as possible, the Bears take the L.
Lions 23 Bears 20
Week 3: vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21
The Bears return home to square off against a ho-hum Dallas Cowboys team that hasn't done much aside from trading for wide receiver George Pickens to improve their roster this offseason. If Dak Prescott doesn't bring his A-game, Chicago will have little trouble slowing the Cowboys' offense. This could be where Ben Johnson's offense breaks out, too. Bears win.
Bears 27 Cowboys 17
Week 4: at Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 28
The Raiders are a tough team to project in 2025. Geno Smith is a reliable veteran quarterback, and first-round running back Ashton Jeanty has a chance to be special. The Raiders' defense ranked 25th in points allowed per game last season and 15th in total yards per game, and they didn't do much this offseason to improve. A two-game winning streak for the Bears? Yep, here it is.
Bears 24 Raiders 16
Week 5: Bye week
I love the Week 5 bye, especially if Chicago is on a two-game winning streak. Rest up, Bears. You deserve it.
Week 6: at Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13
Get your popcorn ready. This is the biggest game in the first half of the Chicago Bears' 2025 season. Caleb Williams will do his part to try and exorcise the demons from last year's Fail Mary loss, and while I'd love to predict a win for Chicago in Washington on Monday Night Football, I know my mentions will be torched. So, to keep it real, let's chalk this one up as a loss (although I do believe the Commanders are in for a major regression, and the Bears have a chance to steal some headlines with an upset win). For now, we'll call it a loss.
Commanders 27 Bears 23
Week 7: vs. Saints, Sunday, Oct. 19
This should be the easiest win for the Chicago Bears at this point in the 2025 season. Derek Carr's untimely retirement has left the New Orleans Saints with arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. The Bears' defense will feast in a blowout win.
Bears 28 Saints 10
Week 8: at Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 26
At this point in these predictions, the Bears are 4-2 and feeling pretty good about their 2025 season. The Ravens, however, are a legitimate Super Bowl contender who should bring Chicago back to reality, at least for one week. Until the Bears prove they can beat a team like Baltimore, it's an L.
Ravens 24 Bears 16
Week 9: at Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 2
Caleb Williams vs. Joe Burrow in a high-scoring affair? What's not to love? And that's what this game will be. The Bengals have a misguided reputation of being a contender, which will have a lot of analysts predicting a loss for Chicago in Week 9. Not me. The Bears have a better roster and the better head coach. Translation? Chicago wins.
Bears 27 Bengals 24
Week 10: vs. Giants, Sunday, Nov. 9
After two tough games against AFC North opponents, the Bears get a bit of a breather against a Giants team that, while loaded on defense, has major questions at quarterback. Don't get it twisted: this won't be a walk in the park for Chicago at Soldier Field. The Giants will be a tough out, but the Bears have the kind of well-rounded roster to win games like this -- games they're supposed to win -- in 2025.
Bears 20 Giants 14
Week 11: at Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 16
It's tough to beat a division rival twice in any season, and it will be more difficult for the Bears in 2025 to beat the Vikings after getting a win in the season opener. McCarthy will be more seasoned by Week 11, and with the benefit of playing at home, the nod goes to the Vikings in a close game.
Vikings 27 Bears 24
Week 12: vs. Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 23
Until the Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback not named Mason Rudolph, this game has to be viewed as a win for the Bears. It's tough to bet against a Mike Tomlin-led team, but there's a chance 2025 will be the first season that Tomlin finishes below .500. The Bears will do their part to get him there.
Bears 23 Steelers 10
Week 13: at Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28
No, the Chicago Bears are not in the same class as the Philadelphia Eagles, and they still won't be by the time Black Friday rolls around. Enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner; the leftovers will be tough to swallow.
Eagles 30 Bears 17
Week 14: at Packers, Sunday, Dec. 7
Here. We. Go. The Bears-Packers rivalry kicks off in December at Lambeau Field. I don't think there will be a season sweep for either team in 2025, so the nod in Game 1 goes to the home team. The good news? These games will no longer be a blowout. The Bears will play the Packers tough to the final whistle.
Packers 20 Bears 19
Week 15: vs. Browns, Sunday, Dec. 14
As long as the Chicago Bears have a plan to contain Myles Garrett, they'll defeat the Cleveland Browns, who continue their never-ending stay in quarterback purgatory. The edge in this one goes to Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, who will do their part to score enough points to make Week 15 an easy win.
Bears 28 Browns 16
Week 16: vs. Packers, Saturday, Dec. 20
Remember how I said the Bears-Packers season series won't be a sweep? The Packers won Game 1; the Bears will win Game 2 at home. And it's a big one -- the NFC North race should come down to the wire, making this victory massive.
Bears 21 Packers 20
Week 17: at 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 28
Call it a hunch, but I think the San Francisco 49ers are on the downside of the Kyle Shanahan era. If the theme of late-season injuries continues for the 49ers, the Bears could steal a win on the West Coast. However, recent history suggests this will be a tough matchup for the Bears on the road, and even though this game is much closer on paper than it's been the last few times they've met, the nod goes to San Fran.
49ers 24 Bears 21
Week 18: vs. Lions, Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4
What a fantastic way to finish the 2025 season. Will the NFC North be on the line? A Bears playoff berth? Let's hope so. And if it is, my money is on Ben Johnson doing Ben Johnson things. What a way to close out Year 1 of the Johnson era -- a win over the Lions.
Bears 30 Lions 17
Chicago Bears end of year 2025 record prediction
When it's all said and done, the Chicago Bears finish the season 10-7 and a wild card team in the NFC in what would be considered a massive success for Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the entire organization.