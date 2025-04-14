Caleb Williams Stats This Season:



— 62.5 PCT

— 3,541 Yards

— 20 TD’s

— 6 INT’s

— 87.8 PR



Jayden Daniels Stats This Season:



— 69.0 PCT

— 3,568 Yards

— 25 TD’s

— 9 INT’s

— 100.1 PR



If you were Ryan Poles, Would you still Draft Caleb Williams with the 1st Pick? pic.twitter.com/XM0AsQsLYY