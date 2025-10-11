Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams gets fitting new label before Week 6 matchup
Caleb Williams is entering what might just be the biggest game of his young NFL career so far.
Sure, it's only a Week 6 regular season game against the Washington Commanders. And, yeah, it is a primetime game, but it's not like the playoffs are on the line... yet.
However, for Williams, Monday night's matchup against Jayden Daniels offers him an opportunity to prove to a national NFL audience that he is the best young quarterback in the league. Not Daniels.
It's why ESPN's Peter Schrager named Williams the most interesting man in the NFL in Week 6.
Check it out:
You'd be hard-pressed to find an objective NFL fan who wouldn't say that Williams is having a better second season than Daniels.
Williams enters Week 6 with 927 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He's on pace to break the Chicago Bears' single-season passing yards and touchdowns records, and with a slight bump in per-game yardage, will be the first Bears quarterback to ever throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.
As for Jayden Daniels, Bears coach Ben Johnson summed up the Williams vs. Daniels conversation perfectly this week.
"I thought it was a really strong class coming out. It's probably one of the stronger in recent history," Johnson said. "Caleb, obviously felt highly about him, that is part of the reason why I wanted to come here and I haven't been disappointed with him whatsoever. He continues to get better, elite arm strength, the ability to extend plays.
"I don't think a whole lot differently for Jayden. Jayden's an extremely accurate thrower of the football. Something that I think is overlooked when you look at him because he is so dynamic with his legs, and he hurts teams so much on the ground as well. I think there are probably a lot of similarities. I think these are two ascending quarterbacks in this league and I think we're going to be talking about them for a long time in the future."
Monday night is Round 2 of what's likely to be a long-running Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels rivalry.