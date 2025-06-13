Bears coach Ben Johnson reveals special traits of QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has made the kind of first impression on coach Ben Johnson that most of us hoped he would.
The uber-talented first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams possesses rare physical traits that were hampered by a bumbling coaching staff during his rookie season. That won't be the case in 2025 with Johnson calling plays, and the first-year head coach confirmed this week that Williams has the kind of skill set that makes his job easier.
"There's always a throw or two every single day," Johnson said. "The movement stuff outside of the pocket, it's what we thought coming into town here, the ability to create. Sometimes you get wrapped up … being in the perfect play all the time … and really with him, it doesn't matter so much what the play call is. If it's the perfect play, then it's great, it's there. If it's not, then he's able to find a way to make it work."
Johnson is widely considered the best play-caller in the NFL right now, and he proved during his tenure with the Detroit Lions that he can dial up explosives in bunches even with a QB like Jared Goff, who most analysts would agree is a good, but not great, starting quarterback.
Williams has the potential to be great, and with Johnson pulling the strings for an offense that features DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland, the sky is really the limit in 2025 and beyond.