Chicago Bears' cornerback duo ranked among NFL's best entering 2025 season
While the reconstruction of the Chicago Bears' offense has been the big headline of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Bears' defense warrants attention as a potentially underrated unit that should enjoy renewed success this year.
New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will bring a more aggressive style of play in 2025, which should lead to more production on the ball in the secondary, especially with the cluster of talented defensive backs on the Bears' roster.
Jaylon Johnson is the leader of the group that also features Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon, who recently cashed in on a three-year, $40 million contract.
While some would argue the combination of Johnson and Gordon is the duo that has Bears fans the most excited, it's Johnson and Stevenson who earned high marks in a recent breakdown of the NFL's top cornerback tandems.
They ranked sixth-best.
Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have untapped upside for Chicago Bears
Johnson is already an established NFL superstar. He's a back-to-back Pro-Bowler who's earned a reputation for being a true lockdown cornerback. But for as good as he is, he needs a running mate who can handle the inevitable targets the player he's covering will receive.
That's where Stevenson comes in. The former second-round pick has flashed upside similar to Johnson's, but he's also earning a dubious reputation for being unreliable. Last season's Fail Mary loss has largely fallen on his shoulders, in part because of his immaturity at the end of the game.
If Stevenson can blend his on-field upside with some off-field maturity, there's no telling how good he can become. He's totaled six interceptions over his first two seasons, and the percentage of targets caught against him dropped from 65.5% as a rookie to 53.1% in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
And, remember: if Stevenson doesn't take that step in his development, the Bears are still stocked at cornerback with Gordon and young up-and-comers like Terrell Smith and rookie fifth-round pick Zah Frazier.
Indeed, the best-case scenario for the Chicago Bears' defense is for Johnson and Stevenson to thrive on the outside, with Gordon resuming his role as one of the NFL's top nickel corners. And if that happens, there's no telling how good the Bears' defense will be in 2025.