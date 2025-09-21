Chicago Bears could have a new starter at left tackle very soon
Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson said at the start of this week that he'd use this week of practice to determine who will get more reps as the season marches on. While his comments seemed directed at skill players and their effort when the ball isn't in their hands, there's also a brewing concern at left tackle, where Braxton Jones is off to a slow start this season.
There's also the presence of 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, who began training camp in a competition with Jones for the left tackle job but ultimately got kicked back to his natural position at right tackle.
However, with Jones struggling the way he has, there's a chance Trapilo could re-emerge on the left side.
Johnsons hinted at Trapilo playing meaningful reps for the Bears at some point soon.
“He’s getting better every day,” Johnson said of Trapilo. “I just made a comment to the O-line coaches this morning how much better he looks in the individual and some of the run stuff that we’re doing on Wednesdays in pads. He’s really showing up. So, he’s coming along. And there will be a point this season where he’s playing for us. Is that this week or a few weeks down the road? I don’t know, but he’s preparing as if he’s ready to go.”
It seems pretty obvious that Johnson expects Trapilo to be in the starting lineup, and the only conclusion that can be drawn from that projection is that he'll be the left tackle. The only other conceivable option is that the Bears will shift Darnell Wright to the left side and allow Traplio to settle in at right tackle.
That seems like an unnecessary step, though.
As for Braxton Jones, Johnson wasn't as kind this week.
"Braxton is ... he's doing a good job in terms of knowing the game plan," Johnson said. "I think he's started the first half of each game really strongly and we probably haven't had the second half finish that we wanted."
Indeed, Jones is coming back from a serious ankle injury in December, and he's still rounding into football shape.
But the NFL waits for no one. And if Trapilo offers the Bears a more reliable option for four quarters, he'll eventually get his chance.
As Ben Johnson noted, when that chance comes is unknown at this point. But if the Bears drop to 0-3, or Braxton Jones struggles against the Dallas Cowboys' defense, you can bet that chance will come sooner than later.