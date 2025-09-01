Chicago Bears don't need to worry about DJ Moore's emotions in 2025
Besides Caleb Williams, no Chicago Bears player was under more scrutiny than wide receiver DJ Moore in 2024.
Fresh off of signing a massive four-year, $110 million contract, and armed with a "make all the throws" quarterback in Williams, Moore was expected to outdo his 2023 career-best season, when he totaled 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.
Instead, Moore ended the 2024 season with a frustrating 966 yards and six scores.
He regressed in every way but his bank account balance. And, at times, it was difficult for him to keep his emotions in check.
That won't be the case in 2025. At least, he's making a concerted effort at being more of a leader than a complainer.
“Last year was a whole big body language thing,” he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “So that’s a big thing I’m focusing on. Just keeping my emotions in check, and just going from there and building off on just being a vocal leader and just and just trying to lead this team to some more wins."
Despite high hopes after appearing on Hard Knocks and sporting a coach with a new haircut, the Matt Eberflus-led Bears ended 2024 with just five wins. Eberflus became the first coach in Chicago to be fired midseason. It was a trainwreck by any measure.
Now, with Ben Johnson in place, it'll be anything but.
Still, emotions are emotions. And Moore knows he must do better so the media doesn't portray him in the wrong light.
“I should have been more aware of it. They just run with it," Moore said. "And it is what it is. I really have nothing to say about it. When they have these outlandish takes, it’s just funny to me.”
Johnson has made it clear to Moore that he must conduct himself differently, and Moore appears to have gotten the message.
Like anything else, though, time -- and a few bad throws or ugly losses -- will tell.