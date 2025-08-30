Why no news seems like good news for Bears with Jaquan Brisker
Perhaps the worst bit of bad news the Bears had last week beyond Austin Booker winding up on injured reserve was more of a mystery than anything else.
It was Wednesday when starting safety Jaquan Brisker left the practice field.
This immediately caused imaginations to run wild on Bears social media but there was no way to find out at that point whether he had any type of serious injury. When Brisker has any sort of issue related to health, it scares everyone because of his past with three concussions in three years. However, there was no indication from the team anything like this happened.
The Bears could have some type of report on the situation Monday. They open the locker room for media for the first time this year on Tuesday. The first injury report comes out on Thursday.
In the meantime, fans do have one provider of information. That's Brisker himself.
Brisker, who needs a contract extension, is probably more active on social media than any other Bears player.
If there was something wrong, he might be a primary source for fans but his X account has nothing but amusing thoughts since this occurred.
Plenty of attention is paid to Lee Corso or college football with retreats, or comments about his school, Penn State.
He also had some immediate reaction tweets.
One was to the Packers acquiring former Penn State star Micah Parsons.
Of particular interest, though, was his comment on Friday afternoon: "I like US!"
He also had "It's a blessing!" on the day he left practice.
Brisker is a crucial player this year for the Bears on defense.
The secondary has had its share of injuries and their hopes against Minnesota revolve around having all their secondary back to face Justin Jefferson in the opener.
This includes not only injured cornerback Jaylon Johnson but also having a healthy Brisker to do damage to opposing passing games.
As long as there isn't bad news or an ominous cryptic comment on his social media, it's a positive.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI