Projecting what the Chicago Bears will do game by game in 2025
Looks can be deceiving as annother NFL season begins.
Too many people emphasize what happened in preseason or training camp, when there is no actual game preparation going on in a sport that revolves around specific game plans for both sides of the football.
With everyone running around in a panic about the Bears offensive line, it must be reminded that seven weeks ago Pro football Focus ranked them the fourth-best line in football. Did anything that has happened say Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman and Darnell Wright suddenly got worse?
So Braxton Jones' whiff on a block against Miami in preseason led to the entire line being terrible?
Caleb Williams started slowly against Kansas City after he had been better earlier against Buffalo, so he's a certain bust?
Thuney hasn't played a down for the Bears yet in a game, regular season or exhibition. When he's out there, and Jones' ankle gets stronger with each week, the panic could go 180 degrees in the opposite direction.
Or maybe it won't.
Safety Kevin Byard put it better than anyone a few weeks ago in preseason when he pointed out how teams' practice in training camp or the regular season sometimes doesn't foreshadow how they'll play in regular season games.
"We just have to make sure that we have good processes," Byard said. "After that, let the cards play out."
They're about to flip over the cards and reveal all, with the preseason now over.
Here's an attempt to predict what happens in a season when just about anything really could happen for the Bears.
Week 1: Bears 19, Vikings 16
It's two gambling defenses supporting successful offensive approaches with young quarterbacks. The Bears gain a slight edge being at home, with Jordan Addison out and with Caleb Williams in possession of one year's starting experience as opposed to nothing for J.J. McCarthy. The defenses and special teams should prevail but Week 1 is usually best known for unscouted looks and the only unknown element in this one is Ben Johnson as a head coach.
Week 2: Lions 20, Bears 19
So much hype for this one will be on Ben Johnson and Dan Campbell and offenses. However, Detroit's defense should be twice as good as it was at its best point last year simply by getting back Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill -- if McNeill truly is back from knee surgery in nine months time. The issue for the Bears in this one is contending with Detroit's better running backs, even if their blocking is coming from an offensive line diminished without Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and with guard Graham Glasgow now at center.
Week 3: Bears 28, Cowboys 16
The Dallas concept of being better against the run now without Micah Parsons has merit but just because they acquired Kenny Clark doesn't mean they've transformed their defense. When Matt Eberflus took over the Bears defense, they were 31st against the run his first year, before flipping it in Year 2. He's not going to be able to flip Dallas from 29th to formidable stopping the run in the first two weeks of this season. This is a chance for the Bears to get D'Andre Swift rolling and, at the same time, have Williams stand in the pocket and fire without Parsons around to rush. Not a good "homecoming" for Flus.
Week 4: Bears 30, Raiders 20
The Raiders have a running back but the Pete Carroll-Geno Smith revival will need a better offensive line to show it's back up and running like in Seattle's best years. In the meantime, Williams and a suddenly more effective running game should be able to take advantage of playing in a home-away-from-home setting. The Bears always have plenty of support in Vegas.
Week 6: Commanders 34, Bears 27
The Fail Mary rematch will be the exact opposite type of game from last year, when the defenses dominated until the fourth quarter. This should take on the look of last year's Lions-Commanders playoff game, with big plays on both side. Expect Olamide Zaccheaus to have a large role against his old team. The Bears haven't polished their offense enough at this point to beat a top playoff contender on the road. They also are going to have problems with scrambling quarterbacks because this was the history of Dennis Allen's man-to-man defenses.
Week 7: Bears 34, Saints 6
Allen gets his revenge. They'll be blitzing his old team, which has a bad quarterback situation, from the opening whistle to the final gun. Montez Sweat might even get a few sacks. At this point, it should be Tyler Shough playing quarterback for New Orleans and spending most of the day on his back at Soldier ield.
Week 8: Ravens 33, Bears 13
Johnson's only encounter as coordinator with John Harbaugh's team was one of Detroit's bigger disasters. They ran for 40 yards against Baltimore and got buried 38-6 in 2023 after they were already established as a potential division winner. Toss in the game's best scrambling QB to befuddle Sweat and the rush and it will be a long day in Baltimore.
Week 9: Bears 41, Bengals 37
Almost every projection for the season has called these back-to-back road games the Bears' toughest stretch. Cincinnati is half of a team. Johnson and the offense should be able to pile up points on a defense that has one player. Trey Hendrickson will be triple-teamed.
Week 10: Bears 27, Giants 19
The Giants by now should have benched Russell Wilson and decided to go to Jaxson Dart, their future. A rookie QB in a road game against a defense crowding the line of scrimmage should mean turnovers and the Bears offense should be able to capitalize with yards after the catch by DJ Moore against a weak secondary.
Week 11: Vikings 27, Bears 13
It's a different scenario than the opener as McCarthy has had time to get his rookie bearings and Jordan Addison is back to provide a real complement to Justin Jefferson. Williams enjoyed his best statistics overall against the Vikings last year but so much of that was big yardage after they were behind. They'll be trailing in this one, too.
Week 12: Bears 20, Steelers 13
Aaron Rodgers no longer owns Soldier Field after leaving Green Bay. He's just an old visitor and there's no guarantee his fading body even makes it to this point in the season. Look for Pittsburgh to be among the league's bigger disappointments, considering the moves they've made. The home-grown base they've had that served the for so long is replaced by mercenaries who got their cash and won't be listening to Mike Tomlin's message. The Bears treat Rodgers to a Brett Favre-like final game against them. For those who don't recall, they knocked Favre out of the game.
Week 13: Eagles 36, Bears 23
Philadelphia should be well on its way to another NFC championship game appearance at this point and won't even need tush pushes to pile up points in a home game. The Bears' shaky run defense will cave in against Saquon Barkley.
Week 14: Packers 24, Bears 21
Expect Micah Parsons to make a difference in a game at Lambeau Field and facing Braxton Jones, but the real problem for the Bears defense will be handling Josh Jacobs and Green Bay's running attack combined with play-action passing by Jordan Love.
Week 15: Bears 19, Browns 7
Returning home, it won't be a spectacular display of offense against Myles Garrett and Co. but whoever is taking snaps for Cleveland at this point in the schedule will be putting only a few points on the board each week anyway. Tough running by Kyle Monangai should make a difference for the Bears, too.
Week 16: Packers 20, Bears 17
Probably a blocked field goal at game's end or some other disaster awaits here in the rematch. The Bears lack the difference makers for both sides of the ball to handle Green Bay in a game critical for both teams.
Week 17: 49ers 31, Bears 23
If this game was played in Chicago at this time of year, they'd have a chance. However, the physical 49ers and their running attack should control play and the play-action will let Brock Purdy dissect the Bears defense with darts to George Kittle. It's a loss that delivers a tough blow to Bears wild card hopes.
Week 18: Lions 33, Bears 30
The Lions will be fighting for their playoff lives at this point but the Bears are in it for amusement purposes only.
Ben Johnson's offense will enjoy big moments and Williams some TD throws with Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland but the loss at Soldier Field caps an 8-9 year for Chicago.
An 8-9 record is a three-win improvement over last year in a conference where it would appear 9-8 won't be good enough for the playoffs.
They'll simply need to be satisfied how Williams and their offense will be set to advance into Year 2 of the Johnson regime and really get serious then about becoming a postseason threat.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI