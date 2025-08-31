Status of longtime Bears nemesis uncertain for opening night
The Bears aren't the only team with a possible absence at issue in their secondary for the season opener.
What Caleb Williams sees when he lines up across from the Minnesota Vikings defense might look different in the back end than it has for a long time. Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith has long been a Bears nemesis but it's possible he might not play against them in the opener.
Smith hasn't practiced since Aug. 11 due to a "personal health issue," according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The latest reports say he won't go on IR but he will "be evaluated weekly" and his status for the season opener is uncertain.
The Vikings also have Josh Metellus at the other safety. Behind Smith are Theo Jackson and Jay Ward. Smith, who is now 36 years old and the NFL's oldest safety, had projected as their starter through the start of preseason.
Smith has 37 career interceptions, five coming against the Bears. He also made 12 of his 96 career pass breakups against the Bears, including two last year at Minneapolis.
Smith's hitting has been his real calling card and first gained the attention of Bears fans in the division title year of 2018.
That season Smith drew a $10,026 fine from the league for hitting Mitchell Trubisky in the right shoulder after the Bears QB had given himself up with a slide a 25-20 victory at Soldier Field. The hit injured Trubisky and he missed the next game at Detroit.
If Jackson plays instead, it will be quite an experience shift. He has played 222 snaps of defense in three seasons with no starts but with two interceptions.
Still, Jackson has earned plenty of praise. ESPN's Ben Solak has labeled him a Vikings "X factor."
Ward has even less experience, with 63 plays on defense.
Smith has started 191 games. His last missed game came against Seattle last season when the Vikings still had Camryn Bynum at safety. They beat the Seahawks 27-24 in that game. Bynum is now with the Colts.
