Chicago Bears land elite 2025 NFL offseason grade from Pro Football Focus
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL offseason has been a resounding success on every level. From the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach to the offensive and defensive line upgrades through trades and free agency, and the wildly successful 2025 draft, which flooded the Bears with more offensive weapons, there's no doubt that Chicago is one of this offseason's biggest winners.
In fact, they might be the biggest winner.
At least, Pro Football Focus is a huge fan of what GM Ryan Poles has done.
In a recent article grading all 32 teams' 2025 offseasons, the Chicago Bears earned the highest mark possible: an A+.
"It was an ideal offseason for the Bears," PFF's Trever Sikkema wrote. "They made huge splashes in their coaching staff, not just with Ben Johnson as head coach but also with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. They then traded for or signed Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman to solidify their starting offensive line. That allowed them to take a “best player available” approach in the draft, which yielded Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Ozzy Trapilo, among others.
"Chicago didn’t really address running back this offseason, but if the team was to put a lower priority on any position, that was the one."
The Bears were one of two teams (New England Patriots) to earn an A+ from PFF, and with how much closer Chicago is than the Patriots to really competing for a playoff spot, it's fair to anoint the Bears as the club that had the best offseason in the league.
Indeed, this means nothing now that the players are beginning to return to the grass. As the offseason workout program eventually leads into training camp, the new-look Chicago Bears must prove on the field that offseason hype was warranted.
It certainly feels like the Bears finally have the right leadership in place with Johnson, and there's no doubt they have the right quarterback in Caleb Williams. Wins are expected, and they're expected in 2025.