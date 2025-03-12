Bears emerge as surprise favorites to select electrifying playmaker in 2025 NFL Draft
It's amazing how quickly a team's NFL Draft narrative can change after a few big signings in free agency.
It's happening for the Chicago Bears, who before free agency kicked off have long been considered a virtual lock to use their first-round pick, No. 10 overall, on an offensive lineman.
That narrative has slowly changed since GM Ryan Poles' trifecta of moves, beginning with his trade for guard Jonah Jackson, followed by another trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, and concluding with the addition of the top center in 2025 free agency, Drew Dalman.
In the span of one week, the Bears' offensive line is nearly complete. Perhaps a left tackle remains on Poles' wish list, but it's not a position he'll have to force in Round 1, which is why Chicago has suddenly emerged as the favorite to select Heisman Trophy winner Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Yes, that's right: the Bears are now considered the most likely destination for Jeanty, who'd be the most naturally gifted runner the franchise has rostered in decades.
Draft purists will scoff at the idea of the Chicago Bears using the 10th pick on Ashton Jeanty. Running backs are often viewed as a luxury pick for teams that are one piece away from a Super Bowl run, and it would seem the Bears aren't that.
However, if you really look up and down the roster, Chicago might be an Ashton Jeanty away from making a run at the NFC North... and more.
Quarterback? Check. Wide receivers? Check. Offensive line? Suddenly, check.
The only position that doesn't have a difference-maker in the skill group is running back, and if there's a perfect way to describe Jeanty, it's difference-maker.
Still, we can't ignore that pesky left tackle situation. Braxton Jones is the incumbent but is returning from a serious leg injury, and last year's third-round pick, Kiram Amegadjie, didn't inspire confidence during his brief stint in the starting lineup.
If Will Campbell falls to No. 10 overall, perhaps Poles will ignore the temptation of Jeanty and stick with the meat and potatoes of his rebuild.
At least, that's what the draft purists would prefer. But it would be a lot of fun to see Ashton Jeanty line up behind Caleb Williams with Rome Odunze split out wide. The Chicago Bears would have an incredibly gifted triplet of skill players who would arguably be the most naturally talented in the NFL.
For now, we wait. But if the oddsmakers are right, Ashton Jeanty to the Chicago Bears is becoming realer by the day.
