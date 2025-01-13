Bears expected to pursue Super Bowl-winning head coach after bizarre twist in coaching search
The Chicago Bears may get their wish to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after all.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy are parting ways.
ESPN's Adam Schefter named the Bears and New Orleans Saints as likely suitors for McCarthy as news about the impasse in contract negotiations began to emerge.
Chicago has already expressed an interest in McCarthy. They requested permission from the Cowboys earlier this month to interview him; Dallas quickly denied them.
Now, the Bears don't need Jerry Jones' permission. As an unrestricted coaching free agent, McCarthy jumps near the top of eligible candidates the Bears should consider.
Mike McCarthy's coaching resume remains one of the most underrated in recent NFL history. He's won 10 or more games in 11 of his 18 seasons as a head coach, including 12-win seasons in three of the last four years with the Cowboys.
It's safe to assume Bears fans would have mixed reactions if McCarthy wins Chicago's coaching derby. He has a bit of a 're-tread' vibe, and in an offseason with offensive coordinator candidates like Ben Johnson inching closer to their first run as a head coach, landing McCarthy would be a tough sell.
But these are the Chicago Bears, after all. General manager Ryan Poles told reporters at his end-of-year press conference that a surprise candidate could emerge during the coaching search. Perhaps McCarthy becoming a free agent is that unexpected twist.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —