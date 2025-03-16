Chicago Bears insider predicts remaining moves for GM Ryan Poles in 2025 offseason
The Chicago Bears checked almost every box so far this offseason. They satisfied Bears fans with a flurry of activity in the trade and free agency markets, upgrading several positions on the roster that plagued them in 2024.
General manager Ryan Poles traded for a new pair of guards in Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed Drew Dalman, the most talented center this team has fielded in over a decade.
The defense received its share of upgrades as well with the additions of Grady Jarrett at defensive tackle and Dayo Odeyingbo at edge rusher.
Even Caleb Williams got a new pass catcher in Olamide Zaccheaus, a do-it-all, gritty option for the slot.
With all of these moves comes less salary cap space and flexibility to add more talent to the roster before the 2025 NFL Draft. But that doesn't mean Poles' job is done.
In fact, longtime Chicago Bears insider Brad Biggs outlined what he believes could be left on Poles' docket this offseason.
"Remaining major moves could be a contract extension for nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon and an extension for Thuney, who is signed only through this season," Biggs wrote. "The big signings probably are done, but Poles has proved he isn’t shy about making aggressive moves."
Locking up Gordon on a long-term deal is likely atop Poles' unticked tasks list. The longer he waits to put pen to paper with one of the NFL's most talented nickel corners, the more expensive it will be to re-sign him.
Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. He's off to a great start to his career, even if injuries have limited him to 42 games in three seasons. He's totaled five interceptions and 17 passes defended during that time and is undeniably the heartbeat of the defense.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Jourdan Lewis in 2025 free agency to the largest contract for a nickel corner at three years, $30 million. I'd expect Gordon's contract to top that whenever it gets done.
As for Thuney, the 2024 All-Pro received a five-year, $80 million contract from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He's set to earn $16 million in 2025, the final year of that massive deal. He'll turn 33 years old in November, which suggests the Bears will likely sign him to a two-year extension that hovers around $20 million per season.
The highest-paid left guard in the NFL, Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles), signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in 2024.
"The pressing needs on the roster have been filled," Biggs wrote. "There could be a slow trickle of additions over the next couple of weeks as the market settles and the Bears seek players to add competition. Maybe they’ll shop for a safety to add depth. Another wide receiver is a possibility."
