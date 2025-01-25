Bears interview Titans QB coach Bo Hardegree for vacant offensive coordinator position
The Chicago Bears are moving swiftly in their search for a new offensive coordinator, with head coach Ben Johnson already connecting with several candidates early in the process. Among them is Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, a name that might not dominate headlines but carries intriguing potential.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hardegree recently interviewed for the position, bringing a strong background and ties to Johnson from their shared time with the Miami Dolphins. This pre-existing relationship could prove valuable as the Bears look for a coordinator who can integrate into the team’s system.
Ben Johnson emphasized during his introductory press conference that the offensive coordinator will play a critical role in game week preparation and advanced data analysis—tasks that the head coach won’t have time to manage. This makes experience a non-negotiable quality for the hire.
Hardegree checks that box. He stepped in as the Las Vegas Raiders' play-caller during the 2023 season, helping guide the team through an impressive winning streak. He also has previous ties to Chicago, having served as an offensive assistant with the Bears in 2015.
While fans are still holding out hope for a splash hire like Hank Fraley from Detroit, the odds of that happening are slim. It’s looking increasingly likely that the Bears will go with a candidate like Hardegree—someone with proven experience, even if their name doesn’t steal the spotlight.
Keep an eye on Hardegree as the Bears continue to build out their coaching staff for the 2024 season.
