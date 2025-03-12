Bears CB Kyler Gordon weighs in on a possible contract extension ahead of the 2025 season
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has unquestionably become one of the defense's biggest stars. His passion and energetic style of play have become his trademark over his three-year career, including last season, when he ended the year with a career-best 75 tackles, four pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries.
Gordon's biggest challenge has been availability, missing multiple games each season, including two last year due to injuries.
Still, Gordon is a cornerstone player in Ryan Poles' Chicago Bears rebuild and has earned what should be a massive second contract with the team.
The biggest questions surrounding that contract is when Gordon will receive it. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Bears can ink him to a long-term extension this offseason.
Gordon, who was named the Bears' Ed Block Courage Award recipient, met with reporters Wednesday and addressed the looming contract issue.
“ I love Chicago. I love everything about it. The people, the history, the team, community," Gordon said. "This is where God is telling me to be, this is where I will be. It’s where I want to be. As far as an extension, we’ll see what happens. I’ve got no control over that, but God will.”
Kyler Gordon saw firsthand how the Chicago Bears are willing to reward their homegrown talent through Jaylon Johnson's contract negotiations. This time last year, the Bears gave Johnson a four-year, $76 million deal.
“I think it’s just about doing it right," Gordon said. "I’m not really pressed for time, whether it’s here, now or later. I think it’s just about doing it right, just being fair.”
