Chicago Bears land franchise RB in latest 2026 NFL mock draft
The Chicago Bears were expected to select a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson slipped through their grasp, general manager Ryan Poles decided instead to wait until the seventh round to select former Rutgers star Kyle Monangai.
Perhaps Monangai will be the next late-round running back who emerges as a viable -- if not very good -- NFL starter. He certainly has the traits to become a factor in the Bears' running game this season, but with veteran D'Andre Swift getting a clean slate under coach Ben Johnson, the odds Monangai will have enough of a chance to eliminate running back as a likely 2026 NFL Draft need aren't great.
Indeed, running back will be a popular pick for the Bears in early 2026 NFL mock drafts, as it was in the latest mock from Pro Football Sports Network, who have Chicago not only selecting a RB in Round 1, but trading up to make sure they secure their guy.
That guy is Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
"The Chicago Bears give Ben Johnson a legit running back to pair with a tough O-line and a loaded receiver room," PFSN's Mark Stolte wrote. "Jeremiyah Love’s explosiveness is unreal (just ask Indiana). After a huge College Football Playoff run, he’s now a legit Heisman candidate.
"But it wasn’t just the playoffs. Love ranked 18th in FBS in yards after contact per attempt, forced 62 missed tackles (16th), finished 11th in breakaway rushing yardage, and ranked 21st in breakaway run percentage. That kind of big-play threat takes pressure off Caleb Williams and makes the 12 personnel play-action game even more dangerous."
In this mock draft, the Bears trade up to the 15th pick to land Love, who has little competition at this point in the 2026 draft process to be the RB1. While I'm not completely sold that the final running back rankings will end up this way, the point of mock drafts at this time of year is to build a foundation of draft analysis, not final rankings.
Love will hold a first-round grade all summer, and assuming he produces at the level he's expected in 2025, he should continue that first-round momentum into draft season. Running backs are regaining first-round respect in NFL front offices, and Love is on track to be the next in line of first-round backs after two -- Jeanty and Omarion Hampton -- were picked in Round 1 this year.
Love ended the 2024 season with 163 carries for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish in what many have projected as a mere appetizer for his upside in 2025.