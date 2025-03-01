Bears land Super Bowl champion defensive lineman in 2025 free agency mock draft
The Chicago Bears are set to be one of the most active teams in the 2025 NFL free agency. With a top-five ranking in salary cap space and significant needs on both the offensive and defensive lines, GM Ryan Poles will have plenty on his plate.
Much of the speculation about the Bears' offseason plans centers on the offensive line, and for good reason. Chicago is expected to have two new starting guards and a new center next season, with at least two of those spots likely to be addressed in free agency.
However, the defensive line needs just as much attention. Poles is expected to target a starting edge rusher and another defensive tackle to complement a unit that already includes Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings.
Chicago Bears' biggest 2025 free-agency splash could be a defensive lineman
In a recent 2025 free agency mock draft, the Chicago Bears land who many consider to be the top defensive tackle available this offseason: Philadelphia Eagles starter Milton Williams.
"The Bears need to improve a defense that ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed, 31st in net yards per pass attempt allowed and 27th overall last season," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Adding Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams would help achieve that goal. The 25-year-old recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and 12 QB pressures during the regular season before putting on a show in Super Bowl LIX."
Milton Williams joined the Eagles as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. His role in Philadelphia grew steadily over the last four seasons, and in 2024, he earned the second-highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade among interior defensive linemen.
Williams' price tag could grow much larger than his projected $12 million per season, but for a Chicago Bears team that's salary-cap rich and no longer has Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith in their sights, Milton Williams represents a very realistic target for Poles in his effort to upgrade the defense, even if his contract demands become a bit bloated.
