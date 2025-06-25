Chicago Bears linked to absurd trade that Caleb Williams would hate
The Chicago Bears certainly look much improved heading into 2025, and many feel that Caleb Williams could enjoy a breakout season as a result.
Not only did the Bears repair their offensive line over the last several months, but they also have a rather impressive set of weapons that includes D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden, who may have been one of the biggest steals of the NFL draft.
But for some reason, there has been rather persistent conjecture that Chicago could trade Moore, and Paul Esden Jr. of Heavy.com recently proposed a ridiculous trade in which the Bears would send Moore to the New York Jets in exchange for a third-round pick.
While the Jets would obviously love to make such a trade, Chicago would almost certainly bristle at that proposal. A third-round pick for a 28-year-old receiver who has posted four 1,000-yard campaigns in seven seasons, including 1,364 yards in 2023?
And why would the Bears trade their No. 1 weapon when they are still trying to make Williams comfortable? Unless Chicago is moving Moore and a draft pick and getting a better receiver in return, it doesn't make any sense for the Bears to jettison the University of Maryland product.
Moore is under contract through 2029, so Chicago has absolutely zero reason to move him right now. Not even at the trade deadline.
The Bears are probably still open for business and could potentially trade someone like tight end Cole Kmet, but Moore is almost surely untouchable right now.