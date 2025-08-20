Chicago Bears linked to Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. in latest trade prediction
The Chicago Bears' running back depth chart looks something like this: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, and a who knows between Ian Wheeler, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer.
Not exactly an awe-inspiring group.
It's why the recent news of the Washington Commanders' placing starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the trade market has the Bears as an obvious potential match, assuming GM Ryan Poles views his running back room the same way most fans do.
But what would a potential deal for Robinson cost the Bears?
In a recent Brian Robinson Jr. trade projection by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, the Bears send Washington a 2026 fourth-round pick and backup offensive lineman Ryan Bates in exchange for Robinson, who will enter the 2025 season on an expiring contract.
It's a proposal that seems a bit too steep a price to pay for the Bears, however. Indeed, Robinson was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he's proven on the field that he can be a reliable power back in a running back rotation, but a fourth-round pick for a player who might only be a one-year rental is simply too costly.
Instead, if the Bears were to consider trading for Brian Robinson, it would almost certainly involve a late-Day-3 pick; something like a sixth or even seventh-round pick.
Robinson ended the 2024 season with 187 carries for 799 yards and eight touchdowns. He's totaled 570 carries for 2,329 yards and 15 scores (4.1 yards per carry) during his first three seasons in the NFL.
The Chicago Bears may decide to sit out of trade negotiations all together. There's a very good chance the Commanders will cut Robinson if a trade isn't made. If that happens, you can bet Poles would be quick to claim the 26-year-old former Alabama star.