Chicago Bears linked to Tyreek Hill as potential trade destination for superstar WR
If there's one position on the Chicago Bears' roster that seems locked and loaded for training camp, it's wide receiver. Boasting an impressive trio that includes D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and rookie Luther Burden III, expectations are high for what quarterback Caleb Williams can accomplish with coach Ben Johnson dialing up plays.
But if the Bears have an opportunity to get even better at receiver, they'll certainly explore it. And, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the speculation surrounding Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins could create a trade opportunity that Chicago should consider.
Florio suggested that with new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy's ties to Hill, a swap of No. 1 wideouts could make sense for the Bears' new-look offense.
"The Bears also would be an intriguing option, especially with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the coaching staff. But they’re currently loaded at receiver; it wouldn’t work unless they’d send D.J. Moore to Miami as part of the trade," Florio wrote.
"It’s a long shot, for the Bears or any other team. But all it takes is one team to convince itself that Hill can be the difference maker. The guy who can help a team that is close to the mountaintop finish the climb."
Long shot is one way to describe it; no chance of ever happening is another.
Sure, Hill is a future Hall-of-Famer who has few, if any, peers when it comes to his ability to change the outcome of any game at any moment with one catch. But he, like every player who ever came before him, is facing the undefeated opponent of Father Time.
Hill is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024, when he finished the year with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Hill led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,799, making his failure to reach 1,000 yards last season a shocking regression.
The Dolphins' floundering passing game was a big reason for Hill's decline, and by most accounts, he's in fantastic shape and ready to return to form in 2025. But any team that entertains a trade for him would be welcoming his well-documented off-field distractions as well as a massive contract for a 31-year-old wideout whose game relies on rare speed -- which, at his age, disappears without any advance notice.
The Chicago Bears should always consider ways they can improve their roster. But trading for Tyreek Hill doesn't seem logical for a team that's in Year 1 of a new regime and is not yet one player away from a Super Bowl run.