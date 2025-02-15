Bears linked to veteran under-the-radar offensive lineman in 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears are expected to make a strong push for Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith once the 2025 NFL free agency negotiation window opens on March 10. And let’s be real, they’re likely already having early discussions with his agent.
However, the Bears are just one of several cap-rich teams looking to upgrade their offensive line. Take the New England Patriots, for example. They have plenty of spending power this offseason and significant holes to fill up front.
Indeed, Smith has connections to the Bears, which makes Chicago a logical front-runner. General manager Ryan Poles has Chiefs pedigree and right tackle Darnell Wright shared the same starting lineup with Smith during their college playing days at Tennessee.
But NFL free agency always comes down to the money, and if the Bears get outbid by the Patriots or another team, they must have a solid Plan B.
According to a recent breakdown of overlooked veteran free agents every team should pay close attention to, the Chicago Bears were linked to another guard: Will Hernandez.
Hernandez, 30, is a veteran starter of 91 games, and although he's coming off of a torn ACL last season, he'd be a massive upgrade for Chicago at guard.
"The Chicago Bears have $64.9 million in projected cap space and won't be limited to under-the-radar free agents," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "However, their offensive interior could use a serious upgrade, and there's no way that throwing Hernandez into the competition could hurt."
Will Hernandez makes sense only if the Chicago Bears swing and miss on Trey Smith
No Bears fan would object if Poles signed a player like Hernandez in free agency, but there would definitely be questions if the team didn’t at least explore more established, younger, and healthier options like Trey Smith.
Hernandez would be a short-term solution at right guard, stepping in to replace Matt Pryor as an upgrade. However, the idea of Trey Smith anchoring that spot alongside Darnell Wright will be tough to shake if Poles doesn’t take a big swing at the top offensive lineman in the 2025 free-agent class.
Hernandez's market value is a plus. He's projected to command less than $5 million per season, according to Spotrac. His lingering injury is a negative. He played only five games in 2024 before tearing his ACL.
The Chicago Bears' offensive line needs will push Ryan Poles to take a multi-tiered approach in free agency, splurging on top talent while also targeting bargain veteran signings. Hernandez fits the latter category, making him a name Bears fans should watch closely as March 10 approaches.
