Chicago Bears lose starting offensive lineman to the Los Angeles Rams
The Chicago Bears' offensive line has been torn down and rebuilt by general manager Ryan Poles this offseason. Three new starters are already in place, and the future of left tackle Braxton Jones, who remains atop the depth chart for now, remains unknown.
As a result, last year's starters, namely Teven Jenkins and Coleman Shelton, won't be back. And one of them found a new home on Day 2 of free agency with the Los Angeles Rams.
"Bears free-agent center Coleman Shelton reached agreement on a two-year deal to return to the Rams, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X. "Shelton played with the Rams from 2019-2023, before spending one season in Chicago."
Shelton became expendable after the Chicago Bears signed Drew Dalman as one of the biggest 2025 free-agency transactions. Dalman agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with $28 million in guarantees to fix a long-standing problem in the middle of the Bears' O-line.
Shelton's time with the Bears ends after one season. He finished 2024 with Chicago's seventh-highest Pro Football Focus grade on offense (min. 700 snaps) and, at times, was the Bears' second-best offensive lineman behind right tackle Darnell Wright.
But don't be confused: Shelton wasn't good. He was far too often hip-tossed and pile-driven into Caleb Williams' lap, causing instant pocket chaos and dysfunction. A change at center was necessary for the Bears to ensure Williams would have a chance to make good on his generational scouting report.
Dalman is a game-changing upgrade for the Chicago Bears despite Shelton giving it his best shot last season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —