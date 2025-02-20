Chicago Bears make bold move, add explosive pass-rusher in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Most 2025 NFL mock drafts have the Chicago Bears focusing on an offensive lineman with their first-round pick. Even fans conducting mock draft simulations are overwhelmingly favoring an offensive lineman for the Bears at the No. 10 overall spot.
This NFL Draft expectation is what makes The Athletic's latest first-round mock draft so compelling. Bears beat reporter Kevin Fishbain does not have the Bears taking an offensive lineman in Round 1. Instead, he shifts the focus to enhancing the pass rush.
His pick? Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
To be fair, Fishbain was somewhat limited in his options. Two offensive tackles had already been chosen in this mock draft before the Bears' selection.
Will Campbell (LSU) went sixth overall to the New England Patriots (after a trade) and Missouri's Armand Membou was takend ninth by the New Orleans Saints.
"Green was dominant at the Senior Bowl," Fishbain wrote. "He plays violently, a trait GM Ryan Poles and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen should like. Recent Bears draft picks on the defensive line have had outstanding athletic traits, but not necessarily the stats to match. Now it’s time to take someone who has the production that reflects the tape. Green, who led the country with 17 sacks, would be a very good complement opposite Montez Sweat."
Chicago Bears are strong candidate to trade down in 2025 NFL Draft
There's no doubt the Chicago Bears will be active in the edge rusher market during both the 2025 NFL free agency and the draft. If there’s a run on offensive linemen before the Bears are on the clock in the first round, selecting someone like Green would make sense.
However, don’t be surprised if Poles opts to trade down instead. The 2025 NFL Draft is rich with defensive line talent, and while Green is undoubtedly one of this year's top pass rushers, the opportunity to trade back, acquire additional picks, and still secure a player like Tennessee’s James Pearce (who is projected to go 16th overall in this mock draft) could be very appealing.
But let's be real: the Bears cannot leave the 2025 NFL Draft without securing a plug-and-play starter for the offensive line. Tyler Booker, the mammoth guard from Alabama, may not grab headlines as a first-round pick, but he would provide immediate benefits for Caleb Williams and the offense. In this mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks select him at No. 18. Once again, trading back would be a smart move and a better process than selecting Green at No. 10.
The key takeaway is this: whether Ryan Poles remains focused on selecting an offensive lineman or shifts his attention to an edge rusher like Mike Green, the Chicago Bears will secure an immediate impact starter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And that's great news for Bears fans.
