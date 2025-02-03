Bears’ odds of signing star OL Trey Smith in 2025 NFL free agency just skyrocketed
The Chicago Bears' most important mission in 2025 NFL free agency is obvious: upgrade the team's offensive line so quarterback Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson can score a bunch of points together.
One of the top free agents in this year's cycle is Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, who, if he doesn't get slapped with the franchise tag, will undoubtedly be the Bears' No. 1 priority.
But NFL free agency can be unpredictable. While money plays a major role, and the Chicago Bears have plenty to spend, it's not always the deciding factor for players. A successful signing also requires a certain level of comfort between the player and their new team.
With new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy on staff, the Bears now offer a sense of familiarity for Trey Smith.
Trey Smith supported Eric Bieiemy when Commanders players voiced concerns
Bieniemy joins the Bears coaching staff with a 'depends on who you ask' past. Some of his former players love him, while others aren't his biggest fans. He's a tough coach, a no-nonsense guy who doesn't mince words, and it takes a particular personality to handle his stern approach.
Trey Smith is among Bieniemy's former players who had a great relationship with him, and that bodes well for the Chicago Bears in free agency.
“He’d been following my career from an early time. One of the coaches at Tennessee, they knew each other way back in the day,” Smith said about Bieniemy during the 2023 season. “From day one, EB sort of encouraged me. Like, you know, ‘you have a bright future, man. You just got to keep working.’ Then from there, obviously as practice rolled on, I might have a hiccup here or miss here, he’s going to get on me, but then he talks to me about, ‘OK, this is why I’m getting on. I want you to be the best. I want you to be a great player, you know?
“So my relationship with EB was always great. He’s very demanding as a coach because he knows and believes in us as young men, as young players. He knows how well we can be."
Another key factor to remember: Bears GM Ryan Poles was in the Chiefs' front office when they drafted Trey Smith in 2021. Poles and Smith likely built a relationship during the draft process and his rookie season, and in addition to Bieniemy, could play a crucial role in recruiting him to Chicago in free agency.
