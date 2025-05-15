2025 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears projected to finish season with winning record
The 2025 NFL schedule is officially here for the Chicago Bears, and it features several prime-time games and a Black Friday date with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The new-look Bears, led by coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, are a popular pick to be a turnaround team in 2025, and now that there's been time to digest their schedule, the win-loss predictions are beginning to roll in.
It's one thing for Bears fans to be excited about the prospects of a winning season in Chicago; it's another for national analysts to get on board. And in a recent prediction of every NFC team's end-of-year record, Chicago makes a big jump from a five-win team to one that finishes above .500.
Sports Illustrated's Giberto Manzano went through every NFC club's schedule and landed on nine wins for the Chicago Bears.
"The Bears were again crowned an offseason winner thanks to a handful of notable moves, including a revamped offensive line that gained Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman," Manzano wrote. "But Caleb Williams’s new offensive line won’t get much time to settle in, facing the Vikings’ vaunted pass rush in the season opener."
At first glance, a 9-8 record may seem disappointing for Bears fans. And that's a good thing; it means the bar has been raised.
But it's important to stay grounded in reality. Chicago is in Year 1 of a transition period. The roster has been overhauled and is drastically improved, but it will take some time for Ben Johnson's system to take hold. It could result in some close losses early in the year, but a nine or even 10-win season is absolutely within reach for this team.
If the Chicago Bears get off to a hot start, the playoffs are a realistic goal. But patience will be a virtue in 2025.