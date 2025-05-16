Ben Johnson makes eye-catching prediction for Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has suddenly found himself in the middle of a public relations nightmare with the soon-to-be-released book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," revealing details of his disinterest in playing for the Bears during the run-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams and his father, Carl, had concerns about Chicago's quarterback development history, and after a tumultuous first season with the Bears, it's fair to say all of their worries were realized.
But that's ancient history now, especially after general manager Ryan Poles proved through his actions this offseason that every decision the Chicago Bears make as an organization is with Williams' long-term success in mind.
The hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach was the biggest and most obvious example of this. The Bears have historically been a cheap franchise, often opting for mid-tier coaching candidates at affordable prices. Johnson was a break from that business model; Chicago ponied up (more than $13 million per season) for the highest-profile coaching candidate in many years.
Williams will now end up being the biggest beneficiary of Johnson's arrival. He'll have a head coach and offensive mastermind who tells him the 'why' behind each progression; who actually watches film and teaches Williams how to elevate his game; who knows how to call the right play at the right time to produce points and wins.
Johnson's offense will also produce yards -- passing yards -- that the coach predicts will lead to some historic Bears seasons for Caleb Williams.
"There’s never been a 4,000-yard passer in this franchise, and I think Caleb’s going to be the first one," Johnson said. "One of many years where he’s going to accomplish that feat. I see a chance for greatness here for him. He’s been communicative that way. He feels the same way. I don’t know about what’s gone on before I joined the organization, but he’s very proud to be a Chicago Bear."
The Chicago Bears' passing records are pretty embarrassing. Erik Kramer remains the franchise's single-season record-holder when he threw for 3,838 yards in 1995. It's shocking that no Bears quarterback in the last 30 years has been able to hit 3,900 yards, let alone 4,000, but Johnson feels good about Caleb Williams' chances.
And so should you.