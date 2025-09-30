Chicago Bears player power rankings: Rome Odunze moves up again after 5th TD
It wasn't the win that Chicago Bears fans were hoping to see in Week 4, but the Bears' thrilling 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders counts all the same. The offense struggled mightily at times, mostly due to the absence of Darnell Wright, but when the chips were down and the game was on the line, Caleb Williams delivered another game-winning drive while Josh Blackwell's blocked field goal sealed the deal.
The Bears have plenty to work on during their Week 5 bye, including figuring out whether Braxton Jones or Theo Benedet will be their left tackle going forward. But for now, let's rank the team's five best players after the first quarter of the season.
1. Caleb Williams (Last week: 1)
The offense may have struggled on Sunday, but it had little to do with Williams. He did the best he could while under constant fire from Maxx Crosby, who had one of the greatest halve of football I've ever seen from a defender. We also saw what was arguably Williams' best throw of the season in this game.
At the end of the day, Williams was solid and delivered when it mattered most, so he retains his top spot.
2. Rome Odunze (Last week: 4)
I expected Odunze to have a breakout season in 2025, but he's putting up even better numbers than I expected. He's scored in each of Chicago's four games thus far and is on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards. If the Bears keep winning, Odunze is going to be a shoo-in for an All-Pro nod.
3. Tyrique Stevenson (Last week: 5)
Credit where credit is due: Stevenson is playing the best football of his career right now. His ugly start to the season appears far behind and his timely 3rd quarter interception on Sunday was a big reason why the Bears were able to get the win. It's still a small sample size, but at this rate general manager Ryan Poles may have to offer Stevenson a contract extension before the price goes much higher.
4. Kevin Byard III (Last week: not ranked)
Arguably Poles' most underrated free agent signing, Byard has been a key part of Dennis Allen's defense and is having one of the best starts to a season of his career. His two-interceptions in the first half were potentially the only thing that kept Sunday's game from being a humiliating blowout loss for the Bears.
5. Joe Thuney (Last week: Not ranked)
The best offensive lineman is the one about whom there's not much to say. Thuney has been a godsend to this Chicago offense just when they needed a blocker like him most.