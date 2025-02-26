Chicago Bears players blast former coach Matt Eberflus in NFLPA Team Report Card
The NFLPA released its annual Team Report Cards on Wednesday, and while the Chicago Bears received an overall grade of 14th in the league, the comments regarding former coach Matt Eberflus weren't kind.
In fact, they were downright brutal.
Eberflus received the lowest coaching grade in the league, and Bears players didn't hold back in their assessment of him.
"The players’ most frequent complaint was with their former head coach Matt Eberflus," the NFLPA's report read. "The players felt like he lacked a willingness to listen to the players and the players’ leadership council, and he mismanaged the weekly team schedule. After the team completed the survey, the Bears terminated Eberflus and hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach. It will be interesting for the players to see if some of these areas change next year."
Ben Johnson will bring stability to Chicago Bears coaching staff
Fortunately for the Bears players, they won’t have to deal with Matt Eberflus anymore. Instead, they’ll be led by the top head coaching candidate in the NFL from the past few offseasons.
Ben Johnson's attention to detail and emphasis on accountability will establish a new standard for the locker room, one that clearly seeks a coach who can manage the program more effectively than Eberflus demonstrated over the past three years.
General manager Ryan Poles faced backlash from Bears fans and Chicago media for retaining Eberflus in 2024. Now, with players voting him the worst head coach in the league, it appears that criticism was justified.
